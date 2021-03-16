Rege-Jean Page Queen & Slim Girls Trip Tiffany Haddish

Netflix/Universal/Universal

HFPA Rejected Press Conferences for Black-Led Projects Like ‘Bridgerton,’ Insiders Say (Exclusive)

by and | March 16, 2021 @ 11:57 AM

None of the films or series ended up getting Golden Globe nominations, despite other honors

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the Golden Globes, denied requests to hold press conferences for three major projects with Black-led casts in recent years, including “Bridgerton,” “Girls Trip” and “Queen & Slim,” individuals close to the projects told TheWrap.

All three projects submitted requests through their studio or streaming distributor to hold press conferences with the 87-member organization and were turned down for lack of interest or other reasons, according to individuals close to each project. None wound up receiving a single Globe nomination.

Beatrice Verhoeven

Beatrice Verhoeven

Film Editor

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

