‘Emily in Paris’ and ‘The White Lotus’ Stars Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson to Announce SAG Award Nominations

“Emily in Paris” and “The White Lotus” stars Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson will announce the nominees for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday.

The two actresses, who share a combined follower count of more than 4 million on Instagram, will connect via Instagram Live at 7 a.m. PT.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG Awards Committee Members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin will also be on-hand to kick off the nominations at @sagawards.

The proceedings will begin 10 minutes before the hour with a prerecorded video messages posted to the SAG Awards’ stories feature from Drescher. Nominations for the Outstanding Action Performances by Television and Film ensembles will follow, along with announcements made by committee members George and McLaughlin.

Pegged as a “seamless, virtual experience for both nominees and fans,” this is the third year that the SAG Award nominations have been announced via Instagram Live.

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.