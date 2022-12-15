Haley Lu Richardson, a breakout in “The White Lotus” Season 2, is just like every other Gen Z stan.

In a recent appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” the self-described Jonas Brothers superfan was surprised by a FaceTime call from her childhood crush Nick Jonas, prompting a successive series of FCC-regulated bleeps and censors as she attempted to contain her excitement.

“She was in love with the Jonas Brothers, she waited for probably three or four hours in line at a meet-and-greet line with her mother to meet Nick and Joe and Kevin,” Richardson, who plays the grating Gen Z assistant to Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya, said about herself when shown a photo from the experience, “and she had made this tie herself because Nick at the time was going through a tie phase.”

“The Edge of Seventeen” star said her AOL name was “Haley Jonas,” which she would write on her Converse, and was “smitten with Nick.” She joked about how she wasn’t allowed to give her custom tie to the band member as a result of meet-and-greet security protocols: “I don’t know if he ever got it, but it haunts me, the thought of it.”

Upon realizing Corden had taken out his phone to call Jonas, Richardson erupted with a series of ecstatic curse words that were bleeped out of the late-night telecast. The actress said she had a “physical panic reaction” and was “sweating everywhere.” During the brief call, Richardson thanked Jonas for being an integral part of her adolescence and said she was “proud” of all that he had accomplished in his career.

For his part, Jonas, who said he had just finished watching “The White Lotus” the night before, said, “Next time you want to come to a show, bring another tie and I will make sure it gets to me.”

We’ll be checking for an update — and photographic proof — on this one!