Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake is very much alive in the first trailer for “Extraction 2,” the sequel to the hit 2020 Netflix actioner that ended with Hemsworth’s mercenary left for dead.

Sam Hargrave returns to direct “Extraction 2,” which finds Rake tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. Indeed, the sequel trades the sweaty Bangladesh landscape of the first film for snowy Georgia.

The teaser offers up a bit on how Rake survived the end of “Extraction,” but the bulk of the footage is a long shot in which Rake fights his way through a barrage of baddies.

When released in 2020, “Extraction” quickly became one of the most-watched Netflix original films ever, and the streamer quickly greenlit a sequel.

Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO produces “Extraction 2” and Joe Russo wrote the script. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

“Extraction 2” premieres on Netflix on June 16 and is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Hemsworth, Patrick Newall and Sam Hargrave, with Jake Aust, Benjamin Grayson, Steven Scavelli, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as executive producers.

This is the second major AGBO project to debut this year, as the Russo Brothers’ studio is also readying the launch of their globe-trotting action series “Citadel” on Prime Video.