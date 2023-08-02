Here Are All the Songs in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

James Gunn has packed the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” soundtrack with a number of surprising additions now that Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill has a Zune, and it features contributions from Bruce Springsteen, Radiohead, Florence + the Machine and many others.

The “Vol. 3” soundtrack consists of the following 17 songs:

“Creep” (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead

“Crazy on You” – Heart

“Since You Been Gone” – Rainbow

“In the Meantime” – Spacehog

“Reasons” – Earth, Wind, and Fire

“Do You Realize??” – The Flaming Lips

“We Care a Lot” – Faith No More

“Koinu no Carnival” – From “Minute Waltz”- (Instrumental) – EHAMIC

“I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” – Alice Cooper

“San Francisco” – The Mowglis

“Poor Girl” – X

“This is the Day” – The The

“No Sleep Til Brooklyn” – Beastie Boys

“Dog Days Are Over” – Florence + Machine

“Badlands” – Bruce Springsteen

“I Will Dare” – The Replacements

“Come and Get Your Love” – Redbone (Rerecorded Version)

The soundtrack is available to play on Spotify and on Apple Music.

Writer-director Gunn, who is bringing his time with Marvel to an end as he prepares to launch a rebooted DC Universe, has said that “Vol. 3” will mark the end of “Guardians of the Galaxy” in its current iteration. Dave Bautista has also said that this will be his last film as Drax the Destroyer.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is now streaming on Disney+. Listen to the soundtrack below.