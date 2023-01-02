We've Got Hollywood Covered
2023 Movie Release Dates: A Schedule of Films Coming This Year

From ”Barbie“ to ”Oppenheimer“ to ”Creed III“ and beyond

| January 2, 2023 @ 10:32 AM
2023 is here, and the new movies coming to a theater (and/or streaming service) near you are legion. Franchise sequels like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Fast X” promise to light up the box office; Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan go head-to-head with “Barbie” vs. “Oppenheimer” this June; and “Dune Part II” and a new “Hunger Games” movie bring some serious heat to November.

And that’s barely scratching the surface. Below we’ve got a complete list of 2023 movie release dates, including both streaming and theatrical titles. We haven’t included anything that doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but rest assured Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and David Fincher’s “The Killer” are coming.

January

Jan. 6

  • M3GAN
  • The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix)

Jan. 13

  • House Party
  • Plane
  • Dog Gone (Netflix)

Jan. 26

  • Teen Wolf: The Movie (Paramount+)

Jan. 27

  • Distant
  • Fear
  • Infinity Pool
  • You People (Netflix)
  • Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video)

Jan. 31

  • Pamela, a love story (Netflix)
February

Feb. 3

Feb. 10

  • Magic Mike’s Last Dance
  • Consecration
  • Titanic (25th Anniversary Re-Release)
  • Your Place or Mine (Netflix)

Feb. 14

  • What About Love

Feb. 15

  • Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Feb. 17

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
  • Of an Age

Feb. 24

  • Cocaine Bear
  • Jesus Revolution
March

March 3

  • Creed III

March 10

  • Scream 6
  • Inside

March 17

  • 65
  • Shazam! Fury of the Gods

March 24

  • John Wick Chapter 4
  • Champions
  • A Good Person
  • The Lost King

March 31

  • Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
  • Spinning Gold
April

April 5

  • On a Wing and a Prayer

April 7

April 14

  • Renfield

April 21

  • Evil Dead Rise

April 28

  • Polite Society
  • Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
  • Heart of a Lion
May

May 5

May 12

  • Book Club 2: The Next Chapter
  • Love Again

May 19

  • Fast X

May 26

June

June 2

June 9

  • Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
  • Strays

June 16

  • The Flash
  • Elemental
  • The Blackening
  • Asteroid City

June 23

  • No Hard Feelings

June 30

July

July 7

  • Insidious 5

July 14

July 21

July 28

  • The Marvels
August

Aug. 4

  • The Meg 2: The Trench
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Aug. 11

  • Last Voyage of the Demeter
  • Haunted Mansion
  • Challengers
  • Gran Turismo

Aug. 18

  • Blue Beetle
  • Untitled Please Don’t Destroy Project

Aug. 25

  • They Listen
September

Sept. 1

  • The Equalizer 3

Sept. 8

  • The Nun 2

Sept. 15

  • A Haunting in Venice

Sept. 22

  • Next Goal Wins
  • The Expendables 4
October

Oct. 6

  • True Love
  • Kraven the Hunter

Oct. 13

  • The Exorcist
  • Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Oct. 27

  • Untitled Saw Movie
November

Nov. 3

Nov. 10

  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Nov. 17

  • Trolls 3
  • The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Nov. 22

  • Wish
December

Dec. 15

Dec. 20

  • Untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel
  • The Color Purple

Dec. 22

  • Illumination’s Migration

Dec. 25

  • Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
