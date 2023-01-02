2023 is here, and the new movies coming to a theater (and/or streaming service) near you are legion. Franchise sequels like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Fast X” promise to light up the box office; Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan go head-to-head with “Barbie” vs. “Oppenheimer” this June; and “Dune Part II” and a new “Hunger Games” movie bring some serious heat to November.

And that’s barely scratching the surface. Below we’ve got a complete list of 2023 movie release dates, including both streaming and theatrical titles. We haven’t included anything that doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but rest assured Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and David Fincher’s “The Killer” are coming.

January

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill in “You People” (Netflix)

Jan. 6

M3GAN

The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix)

Jan. 13

House Party

Plane

Dog Gone (Netflix)

Jan. 26

Teen Wolf: The Movie (Paramount+)

Jan. 27

Distant

Fear

Infinity Pool

You People (Netflix)

Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video)

Jan. 31

Pamela, a love story (Netflix)

February

Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Feb. 3

Knock at the Cabin

80 for Brady

True Spirit (Netflix)

Feb. 10

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Consecration

Titanic (25th Anniversary Re-Release)

Your Place or Mine (Netflix)

Feb. 14

What About Love

Feb. 15

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Feb. 17

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Of an Age

Feb. 24

Cocaine Bear

Jesus Revolution

March

Adam Driver in “65” (Columbia Pictures)

March 3

Creed III

March 10

Scream 6

Inside

March 17

65

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

March 24

John Wick Chapter 4

Champions

A Good Person

The Lost King

March 31

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Spinning Gold

April

Chris Pratt as Mario (Illumination Entertainment / Nintendo)

April 5

On a Wing and a Prayer

April 7

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Chevalier

The Pope’s Exorcist

April 14

Renfield

April 21

Evil Dead Rise

April 28

Polite Society

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Heart of a Lion

May

Chris Pratt in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Marvel Studios)

May 5

May 12

Book Club 2: The Next Chapter

Love Again

May 19

Fast X

May 26

The Little Mermaid

About My Father

June

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

June 2

June 9

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Strays

June 16

The Flash

Elemental

The Blackening

Asteroid City

June 23

No Hard Feelings

June 30

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harold and the Purple Crayon

July

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

July 7

Insidious 5

July 14

July 21

July 28

The Marvels

August

Getty/Blue Beetle DC Comics

Aug. 4

The Meg 2: The Trench

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Aug. 11

Last Voyage of the Demeter

Haunted Mansion

Challengers

Gran Turismo

Aug. 18

Blue Beetle

Untitled Please Don’t Destroy Project

Aug. 25

They Listen

September

“Next Goal Wins” (Searchlight)

Sept. 1

The Equalizer 3

Sept. 8

The Nun 2

Sept. 15

A Haunting in Venice

Sept. 22

Next Goal Wins

The Expendables 4

October

Getty Images/Kraven the Hunter Courtesy of Sony and Marvel

Oct. 6

True Love

Kraven the Hunter

Oct. 13

The Exorcist

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Oct. 27

Untitled Saw Movie

November

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird and Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Photo Credit: Murray Close

Nov. 3

Nov. 10

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Nov. 17

Trolls 3

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Nov. 22

Wish

December

Timothee Chalamet in “Wonka” (Warner Bros.)

Dec. 15

Dec. 20

Untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel

The Color Purple

Dec. 22

Illumination’s Migration

Dec. 25