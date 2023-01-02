2023 is here, and the new movies coming to a theater (and/or streaming service) near you are legion. Franchise sequels like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Fast X” promise to light up the box office; Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan go head-to-head with “Barbie” vs. “Oppenheimer” this June; and “Dune Part II” and a new “Hunger Games” movie bring some serious heat to November.
And that’s barely scratching the surface. Below we’ve got a complete list of 2023 movie release dates, including both streaming and theatrical titles. We haven’t included anything that doesn’t have a firm release date yet, but rest assured Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and David Fincher’s “The Killer” are coming.
41 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023
January
Jan. 6
- M3GAN
- The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix)
Jan. 13
- House Party
- Plane
- Dog Gone (Netflix)
Jan. 26
- Teen Wolf: The Movie (Paramount+)
Jan. 27
- Distant
- Fear
- Infinity Pool
- You People (Netflix)
- Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video)
Jan. 31
- Pamela, a love story (Netflix)
February
Feb. 3
- Knock at the Cabin
- 80 for Brady
- True Spirit (Netflix)
Feb. 10
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Consecration
- Titanic (25th Anniversary Re-Release)
- Your Place or Mine (Netflix)
Feb. 14
- What About Love
Feb. 15
- Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Feb. 17
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Of an Age
Feb. 24
- Cocaine Bear
- Jesus Revolution
March
March 3
- Creed III
March 10
- Scream 6
- Inside
March 17
- 65
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
March 24
- John Wick Chapter 4
- Champions
- A Good Person
- The Lost King
March 31
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
- Spinning Gold
April
April 5
- On a Wing and a Prayer
April 7
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Chevalier
- The Pope’s Exorcist
April 14
- Renfield
April 21
- Evil Dead Rise
April 28
- Polite Society
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
- Heart of a Lion
May
May 5
May 12
- Book Club 2: The Next Chapter
- Love Again
May 19
- Fast X
May 26
- The Little Mermaid
- About My Father
June
June 2
June 9
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
- Strays
June 16
- The Flash
- Elemental
- The Blackening
- Asteroid City
June 23
- No Hard Feelings
June 30
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Harold and the Purple Crayon
July
July 7
- Insidious 5
July 14
July 21
July 28
- The Marvels
August
Aug. 4
- The Meg 2: The Trench
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Aug. 11
- Last Voyage of the Demeter
- Haunted Mansion
- Challengers
- Gran Turismo
Aug. 18
- Blue Beetle
- Untitled Please Don’t Destroy Project
Aug. 25
- They Listen
September
Sept. 1
- The Equalizer 3
Sept. 8
- The Nun 2
Sept. 15
- A Haunting in Venice
Sept. 22
- Next Goal Wins
- The Expendables 4
October
Oct. 6
- True Love
- Kraven the Hunter
Oct. 13
- The Exorcist
- Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie
Oct. 27
- Untitled Saw Movie
November
Nov. 3
Nov. 10
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Nov. 17
- Trolls 3
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Nov. 22
- Wish
December
Dec. 15
Dec. 20
- Untitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel
- The Color Purple
Dec. 22
- Illumination’s Migration
Dec. 25
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
A Full List of Upcoming DC Movies