With “The Batman” dominating the box office earlier this year (and a “Batgirl” movie abruptly shelved), many may be wondering what’s next for Warner Bros.’ lineup of DC movies. The answer is, a lot.

2022 alone will bring five new DC feature films, some of which are sequels and some of which are launching brand new franchises with megastars like Dwayne Johnson. While DC Films has eased up a bit on creating an intricately connected universe of films after “Justice League” disappointed, the crop of films on deck range from more stories set in the same universe (like “The Flash” and “Aquaman 2”) to standalone films set in their own world (like the Joaquin Phoenix-led “Joker” sequel).

Below, we’ve assembled a complete list of upcoming DC movies, including current cast information, release dates and what we know about each project so far.

Black Adam

DC/Warner Bros.

Release Date: October 21, 2022

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan

Dwayne Johnson makes his long-awaited superhero movie debut in “Black Adam,” which reunites him with his “Jungle Cruise” director Jaume Collet-Serra. Black Adam isn’t your typical hero, and those involved in the film have promised the character won’t be pulling his punches when it comes to doling out justice. Imprisoned for 5,000 years, Black Adam shares a power source with the character of Shazam!, setting up potential crossover down the road. Johnson is joined in the ensemble by Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone as the Justice Society of America – a kind of alternative Justice League – is introduced.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

“Shazam” (Warner Bros.)

Release Date: Dec. 16, 2022

Cast: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounso and Rachel Zegler

David F. Sandberg returns to direct the “Shazam!” sequel, which finds Zachary Levi and Asher Angel reprising their roles as Shazam and Billy Baston, respectively. The story delves deeper into Greek mythology with Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu playing villainous daughters of Atlas Hespera and Kalypso, respectively. Plus, the adult performers who play the superpowered versions of Billy’s foster family are due to return, including Adam Brody as superpowered Freddy Freeman.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Warner Bros.

Release Date: March 17, 2023

Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Pilou Asbæk and Ben Affleck

Jason Momoa and director James Wan return for the “Aquaman” sequel, on which Momoa himself earned a “story by” credit for helping to craft the direction of the follow-up. Other than that details on this film have been scant, but expect to see more of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta, and Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne has been confirmed to be making an appearance.

The Flash

Warner Bros.

Release Date: June 23, 2023

Cast: Ezra Miller, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Keaton, Ron Livingston, Sasha Calle and Ben Affleck

A standalone “The Flash” movie starring Ezra Miller has been in the works since 2014, but the departures of various directors – Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, and John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were all attached at different points in time – led to numerous delays. At long last, “The Flash” arrives next summer from “It” director Andy Muschietti and will open up the DC Multiverse as Miller’s Barry Allen tries to change the past and ends up confronting multiple different universes – including the one in which Michael Keaton is Batman. The film is also due to introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

Blue Beetle

Getty/DC Comics

Release Date: Aug. 18, 2023

Cast: Xolo Maridueña

Angel Manuel Soto is onboard to direct the “Blue Beetle” movie, centered around the Jaime Reyes incarnation of the DC superhero. While originally set for release on HBO Max, the film is now slated for a theatrical release with Xolo Maridueña (“Cobra Kai”) in the lead role.

Joker: Folie á Deux

Getty Images

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix

This one is set outside DCEU continuity but is perhaps the most anticipated title on this list, as Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his performance in the 2019 film “Joker” and is now in talks to reprise the role in a sequel. Titled “Joker: Folie á Deux,” the new film is written by Scott Silver & Todd Phillips with Phillips once again directing. Lady Gaga is in talks to fill the role of Harley Quinn in what is being planned as a musical follow-up to the R-rated, $1 billion-grossing hit.

The Batman 2

Warner Bros.

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Robert Pattinson

Shortly after “The Batman” successfully rebooted the Batman franchise, Warner Bros. announced that Matt Reeves will return to write and direct a sequel with Robert Pattinson once again starring. Those are all the plot details we have at the moment, but “The Batman” does not exist within the DCEU as we know it (it’s in an “alternate universe” so to speak) so don’t expect Aquaman or Flash cameos. Reeves is also developing an HBO Max series focused on Colin Farrell’s Penguin character, so his version of Gotham is expanding in its own little bubble.

Wonder Woman 3

Warner Bros

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins are attached to make another “Wonder Woman” movie following December 2020’s “Wonder Woman 1984.” Plot details are under wraps and the film is very much still only in development, but Jenkins has stated she envisioned telling a complete trilogy and has hinted that “Wonder Woman 3” might take place in the present day.

Untitled Superman Reboot

Getty Images/DC Comics

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

J.J. Abrams is producing a new Superman movie with a Black lead, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. That’s about all the details we have at the moment.

Zatanna

DC Comics

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Oscar-winning “Promising Young Woman” writer/director Emerald Fennell is writing an adaptation of “Zatanna” for Warner Bros. and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, although this one is still very much in development.

Supergirl

Getty Images

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Sasha Calle

Warner Bros. has been trying to get a “Supergirl” movie off the ground for quite a few years now, with Joss Whedon at one point attached to take on the DC character. At present, Sasha Calle will make her Supergirl debut in “The Flash” and is then expected to lead her own feature film.