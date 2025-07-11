How ‘Superman’ Sets Up Milly Alcock’s ‘Supergirl’

Be aware that there are spoilers for “Superman” below.

James Gunn’s “Superman,” now in theaters everywhere, marks the first film in Gunn’s new DC Universe, which will expand with more characters and projects in the years to come. Among them is, of course, Superman’s cousin, Supergirl.

Milly Alcock is set to lead her own film next year, helmed by “I, Tonya” and “Cruella” director Craig Gillespie, with filming on the production wrapping earlier this summer. So, you might find yourself wondering if “Superman” sets up “Supergirl” at all, considering the latter will be the next film released.

It’s a good question, and the answer is yes.

Is Supergirl in “Superman?”

Yes, Supergirl does pop in very briefly in “Superman.” That was confirmed to be happening well before the movie released, but the nature of her role was not disclosed. Well, now we know.

In the final minutes of “Superman,” we find Clark back at the Fortress of Solitude, healing up once more. As his robot helpers tend to him, we suddenly hear a loud crash off in the distance of the fortress. Gary, formerly Number Four, jokes that it seems Clark’s cousin has forgotten where the entrance is.

And sure enough, Kara Zor-El comes crashing through a wall, chiding Clark for moving the door. She’s very clearly inebriated, if not just very hungover, which Clark explains immediately. Apparently, Kara is fond of visiting planets with red suns because on planets with yellow suns — like Earth — it’s impossible for the Kryptonians to get drunk.

Shortly thereafter, Krypto comes sprinting over, greeting Supergirl just as enthusiastically and violently as he does Clark. Turns out, Krypto is actually Kara’s dog — that’s what Clark meant when he told Lois it was more of a foster situation — and she doesn’t mind his lack of training.

So, how does this set up “Supergirl” at all?

Though Alcock’s solo venture is no longer titled “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” it is still based on Tom King’s comic of the same name. And Kara’s desire to get drunk is where that story begins.

In “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1,” the story begins from the perspective of a young girl named Ruthye, whose father was murdered. When she hires an assassin to kill the man who did it, Ruthye eventually crosses paths with Supergirl, who happens to be visiting a bar so she can get drunk during her 21st birthday.

This comic run for Supergirl also finds her disillusioned and angry, a sharp twist of the character we normally see, with drinking as a vice.

So, is Supergirl’s scene in “Superman” a tease for the events of “Supergirl?” Probably. It seems unlikely that it would be a scene showing a moment after her upcoming adventures, but it’s possible!

“Superman” is now in theaters everywhere.