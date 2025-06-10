New ‘Wonder Woman’ Movie Is Being Written Right Now, DC Studios Head James Gunn Says

It is still early days for DC Studios and James Gunn‘s plans to reboot its cinematic universe, but he has revealed that moves are being made for Wonder Woman to eventually be a part of it.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the “Superman” director revealed that a new “Wonder Woman” film is “being written right now,” alongside an already-announced HBO series “Paradise Island,” which will focus on the superhero’s homeland of Themyscira and which Gunn says development is “slow moving, but it’s moving.”

Wonder Woman made her big screen debut in 2017 with Gal Gadot playing her in an origin tale that sees Diana Prince leave her idyllic home with American pilot Steve Trevor to join the fight in World War I. Gadot later appeared in “Justice League” — both the 2017 theatrical release and the 2021 Zack Snyder director’s cut — as well as the direct 2020 sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” and a cameo in “The Flash” in 2023.

A potential new “Wonder Woman” film, which would see a new actress take the role, is one of several that is in the works for the first chapter of the new DC Universe, which is titled “Gods and Monsters.”

So far, three films from that first chapter have been slated: “Superman,” which comes out July 11; “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” out in June 2026; and the horror film “Clayface,” based on the shapeshifting Batman villain, which will come out September 2026.