Jason Momoa to Play Lobo in DC’s ‘Supergirl’ Movie

Jason Momoa is staying in the DC Studios family.

The actor, who previously appeared as Aquaman in several DC comics films including two standalones, will co-star as Lobo the intergalactic bounty hunter in the upcoming “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.” Milly Alcock plays the title role, with direction being handled by Craig Gillespie. It’s currently scheduled to start shooting next month in London and Iceland and will be released on June 26, 2026.

Momoa had long lobbied to play the character, basically an outer space biker and who was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen in “Omega Men” #3 back in June 1983. Over the years, various attempts at giving the character his own film have been mounted. In 2009 Guy Ritchie took on the project, with Brad Peyton and Joel Silver attempting the project in 2012 (with Dwayne Johnson in talks to play the character). As recently as 2018, Michael Bay looked to make the movie, supposedly inspired by the irreverent, R-rated “Deadpool.”

Momoa first appeared in the DC universe in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” in a brief cameo, before co-starring in “Justice League” and, a year later, his solo movie which became the most successful movie in that run of DC Comics-based films. He appeared as the character in James Gunn’s “Peacemaker” series as well. Last year, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” a long-delayed and now-irrelevant sequel, was finally released. It was a critical and commercial disappointment.