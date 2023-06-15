‘The Flash’ Director Andy Muschietti Hired for New ‘Batman’ Movie ‘Brave and the Bold’

It is finally official, “The Flash” director Andy Muschietti has been hired to direct the new Batman movie “The Brave and the Bold.”

“We saw ‘The Flash; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan,” Gunn and Safran said in a statement. “It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for ‘The Brave and the Bold,’ there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way. They’re an extraordinary team, and we couldn’t have better or more inspiring partners as we embark on this thrilling new adventure in the DCU.”

Based on Grant Morrison’s Batman run, “The Brave and the Bold” will introduce the DCU’s Batman and the Bat-family, which will exist separate from Robert Pattinson’s Batman in the Matt Reeves films.

“This is the introduction of the DCU Batman, Bruce Wayne, and also introducing our favorite Robin, Damian Wayne, who is a little son of a bitch assassin murderer,” Gunn said of the film at the DCU presentation. “Batman didn’t know Damian existed for the first 8-10 years of his life, and Gunn describes this as “a very strange father/son story” about the duo.

There is currently no screenwriter attached.

“The Flash” is currently in theaters.