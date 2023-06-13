the-flash-ezra-miller

Warner Bros.

‘The Flash’ Sequel on the Table Despite DC Reboot – but First Film Has to Pass the Box Office Test

by | June 13, 2023 @ 3:24 PM

The Ezra Miller-fronted superhero film opens Friday

The script for a sequel to “The Flash,” DC’s next big superhero pic, is written. But given that DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are rebooting the entire DC universe starting with next year’s “Superman: Legacy,” will “The Flash 2” get made? The first film in the series has to pass the box office test first, but a follow-up is on the table according to insiders with knowledge of the project.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper, & magazine mentions to his credit. Umberto has been profiled in such publications as The Washington Post, Variety and Grantland.

