The Ezra Miller-fronted superhero film opens Friday

The script for a sequel to “The Flash,” DC’s next big superhero pic, is written. But given that DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are rebooting the entire DC universe starting with next year’s “Superman: Legacy,” will “The Flash 2” get made? The first film in the series has to pass the box office test first, but a follow-up is on the table according to insiders with knowledge of the project.

“The Flash” is currently tracking to open around $70 million at the domestic box office. However, the film will have to leg out and come close to what 2021’s “The Batman” grossed worldwide ($770 million) in order to get a sequel off the ground.

“The Flash” is looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow Justice League member “Aquaman,” which opened to $67 million in 2018 and had a heroic hold at the box office as the film eventually grossed $335 million domestically and $1.14 billion globally. That film, which opened in December, got a sequel, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” which opens this December theatrically and is officially the last vestige of the Zack Snyder-led DCEU before James Gunn’s “Superman: Legacy” reboots the DC universe in the summer of 2025.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who wrote the first “Aquaman” movie, wrote the sequel to “The Flash,” which is ready to move forward should Warner Bros. greenlight a sequel. The other question that remains, should a sequel go forward, is whether it will be part of the new DCU canon. Or would it be a part of DC’s “Elseworlds” label?

One thing’s for sure, should a sequel happen, Ezra Miller will likely remain as the star of “The Flash” in future sequels as long as director Andy Muschietti is involved.

During an interview with Muschietti and his producing partner and sister Barbara Muschietti on “The Discourse” podcast, Andy Muschietti said Miller would not be recast despite a history of legal troubles and alleged abuse.

“If [a sequel] happens, yes,” Andy Muschietti said about Miller returning for another “Flash” film. “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys – it feels like a character that was made for them.”

Barbara Muschietti added, “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

Miller expressed gratitude to the filmmakers and Warner Bros. at the film’s premiere on Monday in their first comments since their legal troubles in 2022, saying they were grateful for “your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition.”

“The Flash” opens exclusively in theaters this Friday.