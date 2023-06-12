At the gala premiere for “The Flash” in Los Angeles on Monday, star Ezra Miller thanked leadership at Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios, and praised the film’s director. The brief remarks marked the actor’s first public appearance and public statement since going into treatment last year following a string of brush-ins with the law.

Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, thanked bosses at WBD for “your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition.” This included CEO David Zaslav, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy of the Warner Bros. Film Group, and co-heads of DC Studios James Gunn and Peter Safran.

And as for “The Flash” director Andy Muschietti, Miller said, I love you, maestro. I think you’re amazing, and I think your work is monumental.”

Miller’s very public meltdown throughout 2022 eclipsed almost all pre-release hype for “The Flash,” as the actor was arrested multiple times in Hawaii and Vermont, before announcing in August they had entered into treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement at the time. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The work didn’t appear to sour his working relationship with “The Flash” filmmakers; Muschietti recently said he wouldn’t make a sequel to the film unless Miller was involved.