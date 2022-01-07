Here’s How to Watch the DC Movies in Chronological Order

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an intricate puzzle in which each piece finds its perfect place, the DC Universe is a Gordian knot, complicated by aborted overarching storytelling plans and less continuity in more recent films. There is certainly a way to watch the DC movies in order, but you’ll find some films make more sense than others, while some feel completely disconnected from the DCEU at large. This is no fault of the filmmakers, of course, as Warner Bros. was playing catch-up with the MCU and trying to build to their own team-up movie “Justice League” as quickly as possible, resulting in a bit of a slapdash approach to universe-building.

And yet, largely thanks to Zack Snyder, there’s an overarching story that’s been told, and one you can follow if you watch the films in a specific order. Below, we run down how to watch the DC movies in chronological order.

DC Movies in Chronological Order

The DC Extended Universe

When trying to watch the DC movies in chronological order, most people are talking about the interconnected universe of films that kicked off with Zack Snyder’s Superman reboot “Man of Steel.” From then on, a universe was constructed in which characters crossed over from one film to the next, only to be somewhat abandoned after the release of “Justice League.”

The theatrical cut of “Justice League” was finished off by Joss Whedon after Snyder left during post-production and after hefty reshoots that largely abandon teases for future DC films. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” meanwhile, is Snyder’s epic four-hour version of the story that teases grand DCEU plans that will not be coming to fruition following his departure.

After either version of “Justice League,” you’ll find DC connectivity is more sparse.

Without further ado, here’s how to watch all the DCEU movies in chronological order:

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Man of Steel

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Suicide Squad

Justice League // Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Aquaman

Shazam!

Birds of Prey

The Suicide Squad

DC Movies in Release Order

If you simply want to watch the DC movies in the order in which they were released — which, frankly, makes a bit more sense connectivity-wise — here’s a complete rundown of the DCEU movies in release order:

Man of Steel (2013)

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Justice League – (2017)

Aquaman – (2018)

Shazam! (2019)

Birds of Prey (2020)

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Upcoming New DC Movies

And here’s a list of the DC movies currently in the works that are set for release, with the caveat that “The Batman” has already been confirmed to exist outside the DCEU continuity and that “The Flash” will introduce the idea of the multiverse, further complicating the chronological timeline.