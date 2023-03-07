chris-rock-netflix-selective-outrage

Netflix

Chris Rock’s Netflix Special Cracks Weekly Top 10 With Only 1 Day of Viewing Data

by | March 7, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

”Outer Banks“ Season 3 and ”We Have a Ghost“ remained in the top spots

Chris Rock’s controversial Netflix special has cracked the streamer’s Top 10 TV list in the U.S. with just one day of viewing data.

After airing live on Saturday night, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” ranked No. 7 in TV shows watched in the U.S. for the week as viewers caught the one-episode special Saturday evening through Sunday.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Jordan Spieth in Netflix's "Full Swing" documentary

Netflix Sports Docuseries ‘Full Swing’ and ‘Break Point’ Score Season 2 Renewals
David Harbour, Stranger Things Season 3

David Harbour Reveals ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Filming Starts This Summer, Says Hopper Will Be ‘Well-Fed’
Zendaya and Hunter Schafer draw young audiences to HBO Max.

HBO Max Dominates the Young Adult Category With ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Our Flag Means Death’ | Charts
Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son after a high-profile trial.

Netflix’s ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Hits No. 1 as Real-Life Trial Comes to a Close | Charts
Will Smith Jada Smith Chris Rock

Did Chris Rock Choose Baltimore for His Standup Special Because It’s Jada Pinkett Smith’s Hometown?

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2023
Chris Rock Selective Outrage Netflix

Chris Rock Unleashes on Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith in Live Special: ‘She Hurt Him More Than He Hurt Me’ (Video)
Wednesday Jenna ortega Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Favorites Awards Go to ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’