Chris Rock’s Netflix Special Cracks Weekly Top 10 With Only 1 Day of Viewing Data

”Outer Banks“ Season 3 and ”We Have a Ghost“ remained in the top spots

After airing live on Saturday night, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” ranked No. 7 in TV shows watched in the U.S. for the week as viewers caught the one-episode special Saturday evening through Sunday.

Chris Rock’s controversial Netflix special has cracked the streamer’s Top 10 TV list in the U.S. with just one day of viewing data.

The special came several slots behind “Outer Banks” Season 3 as the drama’s third edition maintained its top spot on the English TV list with 99 million hours viewed. As fans caught up on the sprawling treasure hunt that took the Pogues from OBX to Barbados and back, “Outer Banks” Seasons 1 and 2 also remained on the list with 34 million hours viewed and 27.7 million hours viewed, respectively, as the series dominated last week’s list following the Season 3 release on Feb. 23.

Romantic drama “Sex/Life” Season 2 also entered the Top 10 list with 43.9 million hours viewed.

Several unscripted and non-fiction TV series also returned on this week’s lists, with dating competition “Perfect Match” logging 42.7 million hours viewed, “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” bringing in 33.4 million hours viewed and “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” Season 5 receiving 26.2 million hours viewed, while the Gigi Hadid and Tan France-led “Next in Fashion” competition series also debuted with 16.2 million hours viewed.

On the film side, “We Have a Ghost” remained atop the English Films list after logging 42.62 million hours viewed after the horror comedy debuted No. 1 on the English Films List while receiving 40.47 million hours viewed last week.

Less than a week ahead of the Oscars, Academy Award-nominated “All Quiet on the Western Front” captured the No. 7 slot on the Non-English Films List, marking its 15th week on the list since its release.

