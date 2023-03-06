Zendaya and Hunter Schafer draw young audiences to HBO Max.

HBO Max Dominates the Young Adult Category With ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Our Flag Means Death’ | Charts

by | March 6, 2023 @ 3:12 PM

Meanwhile, Netflix and Paramount+ have less shows in the top 10 for YA demand

HBO Max is most effectively courting young adult viewers, according to Parrot Analytics‘ demographic and demand data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Young adults are a highly desirable demographic for streaming for a host of reasons, from their tendency to share moments from shows on TikTok and Instagram to the fact that many of them still live with their parents, which means their viewing habits can influence a household’s choice of services. An analysis shows HBO Max is most effectively courting this demographic.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

