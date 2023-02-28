‘Outer Banks’ Dominates Netflix Top 10 as All 3 Seasons Surge in Viewership

“Outer Banks” dominated this week’s Netflix Top 10 list as the Season 3 premiere kickstarted a surge in viewership across its seasons.

As fans tuned in to watch Sarah, John B., JJ, Pope, Kiara and Cleo live the island life in Poguelandia, Season 3 logged 154.97 million hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. The show’s previous seasons also received a boost from the premiere, as Season 1 climbed to #4 on the list with 35.1 million hours viewed while Season 2 captured the #7 slot with 23.8 million hours viewed as OBX fans caught up on the sprawling treasure hunt and love triangles.

Netflix celebrated the Season 3 premiere with an immersive event and musical performances in Huntington Beach, CA, in which the streamer announced “Outer Banks” would return for a fourth season.

On the film side, Christopher Landon’s “We Have a Ghost” debuted at #1 on the English Films List with the horror comedy, recieving 40.47 million hours viewed. “Your Place or Mine,” the Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon-led romantic comedy, also maintained its spot on the English Film List at #3 with 22.29 million hours viewed.

As awards chatter ramps up ahead of the Oscars, Academy Award-nominated “All Quiet on the Western Front” slid up to #2 on the Non-English Films List as the drama stayed steady in its 14th week on the list its release.

Korean content continued to be a mainstay on the Non-English language lists, with mystery “Unlocked” leading the Non-English Films List with 16.15 million hours alongside romantic comedies “Love to Hate You” and “Crash Course in Romance.”