Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin and Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in "The Night Agent."

Netflix’s ‘Night Agent’ Dominates the Streaming Rankings | Charts

by | April 3, 2023 @ 2:07 PM

Viewers binge on the spy thriller while “The Mandalorian” delivers for Disney+ for a fourth consecutive week, standing in the way of a sweep

Netflix reclaimed its spot atop the streaming rankings with its adaptation of Matthew Quirk’s novel “The Night Agent,” a series that’s generated strong buzz since its March 23 premiere.

Action-packed spy thrillers have proven incredibly popular tentpoles for streamers with Amazon, in particular, leaning heavily into the genre in the past year. With Prime Video successes like “Reacher” and “The Terminal List” appearing poised to capture the same franchise level interest as “Jack Ryan,” Netflix is clearly hoping to tap into the same audience appetite for action-packed political dramas.

