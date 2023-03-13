The Mandalorian Season 3 5

Mandalorians in a scene from Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

‘The Mandalorian’ Gives Disney+ a Win and Staves Off a Netflix Sweep | Charts

by | March 13, 2023 @ 2:20 PM

It’s the first Disney show to rise to No. 1 all year

The Season 3 premiere of Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” the live-action “Star Wars” show that played a key role in the service’s 2019 launch, jumped through hyperspace to the top of the charts in the latest Wrap Report, which highlights viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs. Though it defeated a large streaming empire in the process, the victory was weaker than one might have hoped.

The long-awaited new season’s first episode was less of a standout measured against other recent Disney+ releases. A gap of more than two years after the second season finale may have allowed some “Star Wars” fatigue to settle in. The episode outpaced the premieres of “Star Wars” spinoff “Andor” by nearly 50% in viewership, but still fell short of “Loki” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi’s” audience by double digits, trailing those launches by 35% and 28%, respectively. Meanwhile, the interconnected spin-off series “The Book of Boba Fett” barely edged out “The Mandalorian” by 2%.

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3 million household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census. Samba TV's lead contributor is Dallas Lawrence, senior vice president of communications and brand. Lawrence previously served as the head of communications for Roku's platform business. Connect with him on Twitter: @DallasLawrence.

