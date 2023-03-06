Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son after a high-profile trial.

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son after a high-profile trial.

Netflix’s ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Hits No. 1 as Real-Life Trial Comes to a Close | Charts

by | March 6, 2023 @ 1:35 PM

Gen Z audiences flock to “Outer Banks” Season 3 and diverse audiences continue to drive viewership for “We Have a Ghost”

The latest Netflix true-crime docuseries “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” has tapped into America’s obsession with the case of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh. Its new three-part series climbed to the top of the streaming charts in the latest Wrap Report, which highlights television viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households drawn from over 25 million connected TVs.

Whether by sheer luck or incredible programming wiles, the docuseries was timed perfectly to the five-week trial of one of the most prominent families in the South that has dominated headlines and been a fixture on news networks for months. The Netflix series drove even more interest in the June 2021 killings of Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul as it dropped on Feb. 22, the beginning of the week-long period covered by this report. 

Become a member to read more.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3 million household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. Census. Samba TV's lead contributor is Dallas Lawrence, senior vice president of communications and brand. Lawrence previously served as the head of communications for Roku's platform business. Connect with him on Twitter: @DallasLawrence.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Fox News hosts Dominion Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch’s ‘Fatal Blow’ Deposition Won’t Harm Fox News: Viewers ‘Aren’t Going Anywhere’
Will Smith Jada Smith Chris Rock

Did Chris Rock Choose Baltimore for His Standup Special Because It’s Jada Pinkett Smith’s Hometown?

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2023
Chris Rock Selective Outrage Netflix

Chris Rock Unleashes on Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith in Live Special: ‘She Hurt Him More Than He Hurt Me’ (Video)
Wednesday Jenna ortega Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Favorites Awards Go to ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’
netflix-is-a-joke

‘Netflix Is a Joke’ Sets Los Angeles Return for May 2024
Chris Rock

What Time Does Chris Rock’s Netflix Special Start?
Outer-Banks-Madison-Bailey

‘Outer Banks’ Stars Break Down Kiara, JJ and Pope’s Season 3 Love Triangle: ‘Kiara Is Really Fighting for Him to See Her’