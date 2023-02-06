Black Households Lift Netflix’s ‘You People’ to Top of This Week’s Streaming List | Charts

Peacock’s ”Poker Face“ and Amazon’s Prime Video’s ”Shotgun Wedding“ join the most-watched ranking

Led by legendary comedian Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill, “You People” drew nearly 3 million households in its first weekend on Netflix, the most viewers for any recent Netflix original movie since last summer’s “The Gray Man,” according to the report, which uses TV viewership trends analyzed from Samba TV’s household panel of over 25 million connected TVs, including both linear and streaming consumption.

Netflix’s latest star-packed rom-com “You People” struck gold with audiences last week, earning the No. 1 spot on the streaming charts and knocking “That ’90s Show” down to the fifth most-watched spot, the latest Wrap Report highlights. And Black households really bolstered the movie’s numbers.

Helmed by “Black-Ish” creator Kenya Barris, the movie particularly resonated with Black households, who were 59% more likely to watch the movie than the national average. Viewership in the City of Brotherly Love, Atlanta and Detroit all significantly overindexed the national average by strong double digits. Younger audiences were also drawn into the rom-com including Gen Z and Millennial households who also overindexed in viewership.

Top streaming shows, Jan. 25-31 (Samba TV)

Recognizing the cross-generational and diverse appeal of Murphy, Netflix heavily promoted the flick with prime placements, including during the NFL conference championship football game, which no doubt helped lift overall discovery and drive tune-in.

“You People” blew past the opening audience numbers of “Glass Onion” to become the second-biggest movie premiere for the streamer in the past six months in initial two-day viewership.

Joining the charts this week are originals from Amazon’s Prime Video and Peacock, snapping Netflix’s two-week streak of edging out all other services on the top 10 list. Prime Video action rom-com “Shotgun Wedding” featuring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, and “The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge scored the second most-watched spot after its Jan. 27 debut.

Peacock’s latest original series “Poker Face” showed that lead Natasha Lyonne is still one of television’s biggest draws, with the series nabbing the fourth and seventh spots on the charts this week. “Poker Face” even drew more than twice as many viewers as season two of Lyonne’s other starring role, Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” during its premiere weekend. The new show was the biggest for any Peacock original yet, with its premiere episode drawing a larger audience than the “Bel-Air” reboot in the initial three-day viewership window.

This week also demonstrated Netflix’s unique ability to produce compelling international content that translates successfully to a U.S.-based audience, another competitive advantage it has with its massive international footprint.

Netflix’s WWII war drama “Narvik,” a historical fiction saga based on the little-known Norwegian coastal port city that was key to iron ore distribution during the war and served as the site of Hitler’s first defeat, rounded out the top three most-streamed programs for the week.

At No. 6, the inaugural episode of “The Snow Girl,” a Spanish mystery thriller series about a journalist who makes it her mission to help a family find their missing daughter. Coming in at No. 9, Korean daredevil reality series “Physical: 100” mirrors a real-life “Squid Game” challenge to find the fittest contestant and test the physical limits of 100 men and women.

Finally, clinching the 10th spot is supernatural series “Lockwood & Co.,” following a group of teen ghost hunters who head a detective agency set in an alternative London overrun by spirits that only the youths can see — and kill.

Top linear shows, Jan. 25-31 (Samba TV)

On linear television, broadcast network CBS scored big with a special episode of “Fire Country,” benefitting from the lead-in after the AFC championship game. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and its famed “Law & Order” series also earned spots on the charts this week. ABC’s biggest winner was “Wheel of Fortune,” which had an unusual breakout week that included a puzzle mix-up with a contestant firing back at host Pat Sajak after an incorrect guess that went viral and a celebrity edition. The venerable series captured four out of the top 10 spots, a major feat for any program.

Dallas Lawrence is the SVP and head of communications and brand at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, click here.