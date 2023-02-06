Eddie Murphy and Lauren London star in Netflix's "You People."

Black Households Lift Netflix’s ‘You People’ to Top of This Week’s Streaming List | Charts

by | February 6, 2023 @ 12:41 PM

Peacock’s ”Poker Face“ and Amazon’s Prime Video’s ”Shotgun Wedding“ join the most-watched ranking

Netflix’s latest star-packed rom-com “You People” struck gold with audiences last week, earning the No. 1 spot on the streaming charts and knocking “That ’90s Show” down to the fifth most-watched spot, the latest Wrap Report highlights. And Black households really bolstered the movie’s numbers.

Led by legendary comedian Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill, “You People” drew nearly 3 million households in its first weekend on Netflix, the most viewers for any recent Netflix original movie since last summer’s “The Gray Man,” according to the report, which uses TV viewership trends analyzed from Samba TV’s household panel of over 25 million connected TVs, including both linear and streaming consumption.

Samba TV

Samba TV uses television technology to power real-time insights, measurement and audience targeting to enable marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Samba TV’s proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in TVs, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey, including currency-grade measurement derived from a 3M household research panel balanced and weighted to the U.S. census.

