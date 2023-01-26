netflix-live-sports

Why Netflix Should Start Playing the Live Sports Game Right Now | Analysis

by | January 26, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

As the competition has already snatched up the major franchises, the No. 1 streamer still has an opportunity ”to expand beyond its current base,“ one expert says

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has repeatedly insisted that the company has seen “no profit path” to “renting big sports,” but recently he softened on the stance a bit. Experts tell TheWrap there are certainly gains to be had if the No. 1 streamer did go into the live streaming sports arena, and that it isn’t terribly outside of the company’s already existing content strategy.

“Nothing drives sustained loyalty to a media distribution platform like live sports. Sports are an incredibly effective way to target specific audiences and sustain and develop their interest for years,” Daniel Kirschner, the co-founder and CEO of Greenfly, a digital media distribution software maker for sports leagues and teams, told TheWrap. “Netflix has the ability to create a feedback loop between live sports content and auxiliary content around live sports.”

Become a member to read more.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Velma

Jinkies! ‘Velma’ Demand Surges 127% – a Critic-Defying Win for HBO Max | Chart
Antonia Gentry in "Ginny & Georgia" S2

Black Households Overwhelmingly Tuned in to the ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 2 Premiere
elon musk twitter

Twitter Is Actually Bringing Back Advertisers, New Data Show
Lisa Pekar Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein Sexually Assaulted Me, Too (Exclusive Guest Blog)
Zach-Shallcross-Bachelor

Ratings: ‘The Bachelor’ Premiere Gives a Monday Primetime Rose to ABC
Robots reading text

Why the AI Ethics War Will Make the Content Moderation Fight Seem Tame | PRO Insight

Best Picture Oscar Nominees Are Split Between the Box Office Haves and Have-Nots
scream-6-ghostface

The Horror! Demand for Slashers and Thrillers Jumped in 2022 | Charts
That 90s Show

‘That ’90s Show’ Debuts on Netflix Top 10
robot-chewing-money-dall-e

ChatGPT Is Copying Human Creativity on a Huge Scale – But How Do Artists Get Paid? | PRO Insight
Taylor Sheridan (Getty Images)

How Demand for ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan’s Shows Compares to Other Top Producers | Charts