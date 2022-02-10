Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Super Bowl Spot is Here to Remind You There’s Only 7 Months Till Next Season (Video)

Amazon is using the last NFL game of the season to get fans excited about football’s return next fall. More specifically, it’s return to Amazon Prime Video next fall.

The tech giant released its upcoming Super Bowl spot, which touts its new exclusive deal for “Thursday Night Football.” You can view the commercial in the player above.

Next season, Amazon takes over the rights to “Thursday Night Football” exclusively, becoming the league’s first streaming-only franchise (though the games will still air on local broadcast stations in the participating teams’ home markets). Amazon is paying more than $1 billion for the rights.

The 11-year deal will run through the 2032 season. Prime Video will carry 15 “Thursday Night Football” games per year and one pre-season game per year through the length of the deal.

The move of “Thursday Night Football” to Amazon, which has been the streaming partner for the franchise since 2017, represents the largest move into streaming for any major American sport. Amazon has aired an exclusive late-season game each of the past two seasons.

Amazon’s “TNF” deal is part of a new wave of NFL TV rights that prioritize streaming, while maintaining a relationship with the linear TV model. “Monday Night Football” and “Sunday Night Football” games will be available on ESPN+ and Peacock, respectively, when the new deals kick in beginning in 2023. Disney will also be added to the Super Bowl rotation.

The Super Bowl spot was created in partnership with Wieden + Kennedy.