Batter up! Major League Baseball is teaming up with AppleTV+ to stream “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader of marquee games, as well as live pre and postgame shows that will be available in eight countries.

The news of the streaming deal comes as the MLB is continuing to cancel games amid the owners’ lockout. Commissioner Rob Manfred has already scrapped the first two series of the season and has said he is prepared to cancel another week of games if a collective bargaining agreement isn’t reached by Tuesday night.

According to Apple, the Friday night streams will begin as soon as the regular season commences. The countries that will have access to the content include the U.S., Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

“Just like all baseball fans, we can’t wait for the season to open,” Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of Services, said in a statement. “Baseball has a special place in the heart of so many Apple customers — not just in the United States, but in many countries around the world. We’re proud to make Apple TV+ the home for great baseball moments throughout the season.”

Fans in the U.S. will also have access to “MLB Big Inning,” a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season. A 24/7 livestream of game replays, news, analysis, highlights, and more will also be available in the U.S. and Canada.

All MLB content will be available for a limited time without the need for a subscription.