The killer in the Apple TV+ murder mystery comedy series “The Afterparty” will be revealed in this Friday’s finale episode, but that won’t be the end of the road for Tiffany Haddish’s Detective Danner.

Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that “The Afterparty” has been renewed for Season 2 ahead of the Season 1 finale’s premiere, with Haddish set to reprise her role as Detective Danner in the second season.

The original series from executive producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord tells a murder mystery set at the afterparty of a high school reunion. Each episode of the first season finds a different character recounting the night’s events to Detective Danner, and each episode is styled after a different genre that reflects the character. So the first episode is a romantic comedy, the second episode is an action movie, the third episode is a musical and so on. The stellar ensemble cast for Season 1 includes Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco.

Miller directed all eight episodes of the show’s first season, but it’s unclear if he’ll repeat that feat for Season 2.

In addition to directing, Miller serves as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Tony and Emmy-nominated writer, producer and performer Anthony King (“Search Party,” “Dead to Me”) also executive produces the series. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series, which is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s expansive five-year overall television deal.

Lord and Miller are also currently working on the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel for release this December, serving as producers and writers on the Sony Pictures film. Haddish, meanwhile, just recently wrapped Disney’s “The Haunted Mansion” movie directed by Justin Simien.

The Season 1 finale of “The Afterparty” premieres Friday, March 4 on Apple TV+.