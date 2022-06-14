Apple Lands Exclusive 10-Year Rights Deal for Major League Soccer

Apple TV will be the exclusive destination for every Major League Soccer match for 10 years after a deal announced Tuesday starts in 2023.

The deal will allow fans around the world to watch all MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches in one place without the need for traditional pay TV bundles.

From early 2023 through 2032, soccers fans can access all the matchup action through a new MLS streaming service that will be available exclusive through the Apple TV app.

“For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services. “It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration–just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch. We can’t wait to make it easy for even more people to fall in love with MLS and root for their favorite club.”

On top of the matchups readily available to fans throughout the season, the new service will also provide fans with a new weekly live match whip-around show so they never miss a goal or save, and also game replays, highlights, analysis, and other original programming. This is similar to the NFL Network’s RedZone, which hops from game-to-game on Sundays to cover every big play.

The new live and on-demand MLS content will be available to Apple TV+ subscribers at no additional cost. Access to the new MLS streaming service will also be included as part of MLS full-season ticket packages.

“Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans,” said Don Garber, MLS’s commissioner. “Given Apple’s ability to create a best-in-class user experience and to reach fans everywhere, it’ll be incredibly easy to enjoy MLS matches anywhere, whether you’re a super fan or casual viewer.”

Complete details for the new service, including when fans can sign up, subscription pricing, specific details about the new MLS programming, a match schedule, broadcast teams, production enhancements, and pre- and postgame coverage — as well as all the ways fans will be able to enjoy MLS content across the Apple ecosystem — will be announced in the coming months.

This marks Apple’s second major foray into live sports broadcasting after Apple TV+ landed the rights for a collection of “Friday Night Baseball” games. Apple is also reportedly one of many bidders for the NFL Sunday Ticket package.