Why Sunday Ticket Is the NFL’s Hottest Free Agent

by | July 9, 2021 @ 11:20 AM

Interest in the out-of-market TV package is greater than its recent media deals, an NFL insider tells TheWrap

The hottest free agent on the NFL market right now could be Sunday Ticket, which has suitors lining up to take over for DirecTV.

Fresh off securing more than $100 billion for its new media rights deals, the league is expecting a second financial windfall for its NFL Sunday Ticket package. The NFL’s current deal with DirecTV expires after 2022, and it is widely expected that DirecTV will not renew.

Tim Baysinger

tim.baysinger@thewrap.com

