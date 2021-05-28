WrapPRO Roundtable: Will the Sports Rights Bubble Ever Burst? | Video

by | May 28, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“I don’t think it’s a dire future for sports at all. I think it’s a great opportunity to innovate,” Amazon’s Marie Donoghue says

As the legacy media bundle continues its descent, live sports has never been more important in keeping that model afloat. But as Bob Dylan once said, the times they are a-changing.

The NFL’s 11-year rights deal gives current partners like Disney and NBCUniversal the ability to offer their games on in-house streaming services, ESPN+ and Peacock. Additionally, the league expanded its relationship with Amazon by turning over “Thursday Night Football” to the retail giant, starting with the 2022 season. The role of streaming in the world of sports rights was the focus of the latest WrapPRO Roundtable, moderated by TheWrap’s Tim Baysinger.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

mgm

What Happens to MGM Films and TV Shows Once Amazon Buys the Studio
Craig Gillespie Cruella

‘Cruella’ Director Says Disney ‘Knew What They Were in For’ After Seeing ‘I, Tonya’ (Video)
Gloria Calderon Kellett

Gloria Calderón Kellett Sets Holiday Rom-Com Series ‘With Love’ at Amazon
does cruella have a post-credits scene

Does ‘Cruella’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?
Mrs Davis Damon Lindelof Tara Hernandez

Damon Lindelof Teams With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Alum Tara Hernandez for Biblical Drama Series ‘Mrs. Davis’ at Peacock
Crime Scene Kitchen

Ratings: Joel McHale’s ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Savors ‘Masked Singer’ Finale Lead-in
Nat Wolff

Nat Wolff to Play Joe Exotic’s Husband Travis Maldonado in Peacock Limited Series
big tech nollywood amazon netflix apple

Tech Takes Hollywood: How Amazon’s MGM Buy Signals a New Order in the Content Game

Will Top MGM Execs Mark Burnett and Michael De Luca Survive Amazon Takeover?

What Happens to James Bond Franchise Once Amazon Takes Over MGM?
jeff bezos amazon

Jeff Bezos to Step Down as Amazon CEO on July 5