Did the NFL Just Break the Bundle With Streaming-First Deals?

by | March 18, 2021 @ 3:56 PM

For the first time, fans largely will be able to watch the majority of NFL games without a TV subscription

The NFL is breaking free from the bundle. The league’s new TV deals, which put streaming at the forefront, are set to massively transform how sports are distributed and strip the old TV model of one of its remaining pillars.

The league is betting massively on streaming potentially overtaking linear TV as the main way fans will watch televised games. As part of its new 11-year deal, “Thursday Night Football” will stream exclusively on Amazon starting in 2023, becoming the biggest sports TV package of any kind to bet on streaming. It didn’t come cheap either, as Amazon will pay around $1 billion over a 10-year span, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Become a member to read more.
Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

