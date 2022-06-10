‘Schmigadoon!’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has renewed its AFI Award-winning musical comedy “Schmigadoon!” for a second season. The series — co-created, showrun and executive produced by “The Lorax” writer Cinco Paul — will return with original numbers and feature new cast members Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) and Patrick Page (“In the Heights”).

Stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short and Aaron Tveit are all set to return. The quirky series follows a couple (Strong and Key) as they stumble upon a town in which everyone acts as if they’re in a classical musical. In Season 2, Josh and Melissa will journey to Schmicago, home of ‘60s and ‘70s musical theater.

The critically acclaimed series, executive produced by “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels, garnered a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Chenoweth.

“Schmigadoon!” hails from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and is co-created by Ken Daurio. Robert Luketic directs and co-executive produces along with EP Andrew Singer. Micah Frank is a co-executive producer, and Strong and Caroline Maroney serve as producers. Paul also wrote the series’ original soundtrack (“Schmigadoon!” notched a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media).

“I think we should all be very hopeful. I’m hopeful,” Paul previously told TheWrap of the possibility for a Season 2 renewal. “I don’t have an answer yet. But I would love everybody’s positive, hopeful energy. Because as I’ve said before, I’ve always conceived of this as more than just one season.” The showrunner added that he would continue the series “until it stops being fun.”

The first season of “Schmigadoon!” is now streaming on Apple TV+.