Apple TV+ has given a series order to “Sugar,” a new drama starring Colin Farrell.

The plot of the show hasn’t been detailed yet, but the streamer describes it as a “genre-bending” series.

“Sugar” hails from Apple Studios. Mark Protosevich (“The Cell,” “I Am Legend,” “Thor”) will also executive produce alongside Simon Kinberg under his Genre Films banner. Audrey Chon, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich also EP.

Oscar-nominated Fernando Meirelles, who is known for “City of God” and “Two Popes,” will direct the series.

“Sugar” will be the second collaboration between Kinberg’s Genre Films and Apple TV+ — the first being “Invasion,” which recently received a second season renewal. “Invasion” is a science-fiction drama series co-created, written and executive produced by Kinberg and David Weil.

Farrell is repped by CAA, managers Ilene Feldman and Claudine Farrell and attorney Steve Warren. Protosevich is repped by LBI and Hanson, Jacobson law firm.

Farrell recently portrayed The Penguin in “The Batman.” He is expected to reprise the role for a spinoff series at HBO Max, which was ordered to series in March.