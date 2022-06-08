‘Black Bird’ Trailer: Taron Egerton Must Befriend a Suspected Serial Killer in Apple TV+ Series (Video)

Taron Egerton is going deep undercover as a snitch in maximum security prison to entice a confession out of a suspected serial killer in a bid for his own early release in the trailer for “Black Bird.”

The Apple TV+ series, which debuts with two episodes on July 8, finds Egerton playing Jimmy Keene, a decorated policeman’s son (Ray Liotta), who is sentenced to 10 years behind bars. But, with the authorities needing help in solving a series of gruesome murders, and suspect Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) in supermax, Keene is offered the opportunity to go to the prison for the criminally insane, and elicit a confession.

Things get hairy for Egerton’s Keene as the trailer shows, as he deals with violence, the mentally ill and solitary confinement.

New episodes of the six-episode psychological thriller will drop every Friday though August 5.

Author Dennis Lehane developed and wrote the drama, which is inspired by actual events, and is executive producer.

The series stars “Rocketman” alum Egerton, Hauser, Greg Kinnear as Brian Miller, Sepideh Moafi as Lauren McCauley and Liotta as Jimmy Keene’s father, Big Jim Keene.

“Black Bird” is based on the true crime memoir “In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” by James Keene and Hillel Levin.

Michaël R. Roskam, an EP, directed the first three episodes. Lehane, Egerton and Roskam executive produce alongside former HBO boss Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions. Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin executive produce through Imperative Entertainment. Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert executive produce through EMJAG Productions. Kary Antholis and the book’s author, James Keene, are also EPs.

Jim McKay and Joe Chappelle also directed the series.

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios.