Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser Face Off in First-Look Photos for Apple’s ‘Black Bird’

Apple released two first-look photos on Thursday of Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser in the psychological thriller “Black Bird.”

The six-episode series, which is developed and executive produced by “Mystic River” author Dennis Lehane, will premiere the first two episodes globally on Friday, July 8, with a new episode available each Friday. It’s is adapted from the true crime memoir “In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption” by James Keene and Hillel Levin.

Egerton stars as Jimmy Keene, a high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son who’s convicted of dealing drugs. When he’s sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given a choice: enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser), or serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole. Keene opts to try to get Hall to confess where he buried the bodies of several young girls before his appeal goes through, but Keene has no idea if what Hall tells him is the truth.

Get a glimpse of what that’s like in the image at the top of the page, and immediately below:

Taron Egerton ​ in “Black Bird” (Photo courtesy of Apple)

The ensemble cast includes Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear and Ray Liotta.

The first three episodes are directed by Michaël R. Roskam, who also serves as executive producer. Lehane, Egerton and Roskam executive produce alongside Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions; Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin and Ryan Friedkin executive produce through Imperative Entertainment; Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert executive produce through EMJAG Productions; and Kary Antholis also executive produces, along with the book’s author James Keene. Jim McKay and Joe Chappelle also direct. The limited series is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios.