“The Night Agent” has jumped to No. 6 on Netflix’s most popular shows of all-time with 605.62 million total hours viewed since its March 23 premiere.

The thriller series, which scored an early Season 2 renewal at the streamer, logged another 90.04 million hours viewed for the week, and has tallied more than 73 million viewers to date. Last week, the action-packed series entered Most Popular Top 10 List at the No. 9 spot in the third week since its release.

While “The Night Agent” continued to hold onto lead on the week’s top 10 English TV Shows list, revenge dramedy “Beef” slid into the No. 2 spot on the English TV list with 70.38 million hours viewed. The Ali Wong and Steven Yeun-led series climbed to the top 10 in 87 countries.

As reality dating TV lovers geared up for Netflix’s “Love is Blind” Season 4 live reunion, fans caught up with this season’s couples with 41.33 million hours viewed as the No. 3 program on the English TV list.

“Obsession,” which logged 40.89 million hours viewed this week, and “American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing,” which tallied 23.37 million hours viewed, also entered the list at No. 4 and No. 6, respectively.

On the film front, “The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die” led the English Films List with 35.5 million hours viewed, meanwhile entering the Top 10 in 92 countries. “Chupa” came in second place with 27.29 hours viewed, and “Murder Mystery 2” following closely behind in third place with 16.93 million hours.

With Korean content continued to reign on the Non-English TV List — with “Queenmaker” sitting atop the list with 15.87 million hours viewed alongside with “The Glory,” “Divorce Attorney Shin,” “Crash Course in Romance” and “Alchemy of Souls, Part 1” — French series “Thicker Than Water,” Taiwanese thriller series “Copycat Killer” and Turkish thriller series “Who Were We Running From?” also returned to the list.