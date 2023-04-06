‘The Resident’ Canceled by Fox After 6 Seasons

“The Resident” has been canceled after six seasons at Fox, TheWrap has learned.

The media drama, which was produced and is owned by 20th Television, concluded its sixth and final season in January and will not continue on for further seasons.

The news follows a double digit decrease in ratings across the board as Season 6 viewership was down 69% in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49 and decreased 35% in multiplatform viewers when compared to the drama’s first season in 2018, according to live plus seven-day Nielsen figures. As compared to a year ago, the sixth season saw a 27% decrease in demo viewers, which averaged a 0.5 ratings score, and a 12% drop in total multiplatform viewers with average of 6.9 million viewers across platforms.

Earlier this week, Fox ordered a new medical-based drama, titled “Doc,” for the 2023-24 season, which is set to be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment Studios. Executive producers will include Barbie Kligman, Hank Steinberg and Erwin Stoff.

Based on the Italian series, “Doc” follows enter on the hard-working Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis, whose life gets turned upside after a traumatic injury prompts her to lose her memory.

The official logline is as follows: “After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.”