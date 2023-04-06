Hank Azaria, Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, Danny Strong and Sean Gunn will guest star on the fifth and final season of the Prime Video series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon announced Thursday. David Paymer will also reprise his role as Harry Drake.

Season 5 premieres April 14 with a three-episode premiere. New episodes will be added each Friday until the series finale on May 26.

Tony-winning Broadway star Foster previously recorded “I Enjoy Being A Girl” for the third season of the series and starred in “Mrs. Maisel” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s ABC Family series “Bunheads.” Strong and Gunn both previously worked with Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino on “Gilmore Girls.”

David Paymer, Danny Strong, Sean Gunn (Getty Images)

Azaria most recently portrayed Apple CEO Tim Cook in Showtime’s “Super Pumped” and won an Emmy for his recurring role on “Ray Donovan.”

“Glee” alum Criss won an Emmy for his performance as killer Andrew Cunanan in “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” as well as awards from the Golden Globes, Screen Actors’ Guild and Critics’ Choice.

Strong, who created and executive produced Hulu’s miniseries “Dopesick” and co-created the Fox drama “Empire,” currently recurs on Showtime’s “Billions” as Todd Krakow.

Veteran, Oscar-nominated actor Paymer recurs on FX/Hulu’s “Dave” and Apple’s “The Morning Show.”

Rachel Brosnahan stars in the Emmy-winning “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” as Miriam Maisel, along with Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph. The hit series, which is set in New York in the ’50s and ’60s, has won 20 Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series.