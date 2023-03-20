It’s do or die for Midge Maisel in the trailer for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 5, which is the end of the road for the Emmy-winning series.

As the trailer suggests, the fifth and final season finds Midge flirting with success once more as she eyes a big break gig on a late night show. But we’ve heard this story before – can everything finally go right for once? Will Midge Maisel get a happy ending? And are we really and truly in for a full-blown winter-set season?

All will be revealed in this final nine episodes. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino have had the series’ ending plotted out since wrapping up Season 4, so place your bets on how it all ends.

Watch the trailer in the video above. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 5 premieres on Prime Video on April 14 with the first three episodes, followed by one episode weekly until the finale on May 26.

The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, Jason Ralph, Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop.