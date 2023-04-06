Sterling K. Brown to Reunite With ‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman for New Hulu Drama

Three-time Emmy Award winner Sterling K. Brown is set to reunite with “This is Us” creator Dan Fogelman to executive produce and star in a new untitled drama series for Hulu Originals.

The highly secretive spec script from Fogelman quietly went to senior level executives at 20th Television and Hulu and was picked up to series.

In addition to Fogelman and Brown, Jess Rosenthal and John Hoberg serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Brown, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his performance as Randall Pearson in “This is Us,” most recently starred in Focus Features’ “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul,” which earned him an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.

He will be seen this July in the IFC feature film “Biosphere,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. He has also completed production on Hulu Original’s limited series “Washington Black” from 20th Television, an adaptation of Esi Edugyan’s novel, for which he is also producing, and the Netflix film ATLAS, opposite Jennifer Lopez.

Brown is repped by CAA, JWS Entertainment, Jill Fritzo PR and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole

“This is Us” recently ended its run as the No. 1 broadcast drama for six consecutive seasons in the 18-49 demo, accumulating 55 wins and 247 nominations across all major award ceremonies.

In addition to “This is Us,” Fogelman is an executive producer on the award-winning Hulu comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” the co-creator and executive producer of the Fox drama “Pitch” and the creator and executive producer of the ABC comedy “The Neighbors,” starring Jami Gertz.

On the film side, Fogelman’s credits include Pixar’s “Cars,” Disney’s “Bolt” and “Tangled,” “Crazy Stupid Love,” starring Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling; “Last Vegas,” starring Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Kline; and the semi-autobiographical “The Guilt Trip,” starring Barbra Streisand and Seth Rogen. Fogelman also produced the Sundance Film Festival winner “Me, Earl, and The Dying Girl.”

As a writer-director, Fogelman’s directorial debut “Danny Collins” starred Al Pacino, who was nominated for a Golden Globe. More recently Fogelman’s independent film “Life, Itself” starred Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Annette Bening, and Antonio Banderas and was released theatrically by Amazon in the fall of 2018.