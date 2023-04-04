“Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis,” an inside look at Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy, in addition to the two other ceremonies in Las Vegas and Santa Barbara, is heading to Hulu, arriving April 13.

“This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world,” Kardashian says at the beginning of the trailer, which Hulu launched Tuesday.

“Can you believe we got married three times?” she asks her husband in a video of them setting together after details of the ceremony such as the setting, her long veil and more flash across the screen.

“It’s like choosing a child, I can’t pick the best one,” Barker responds. “Vegas was like our wild rockstar wedding. Santa Barbara was like as traditional as everybody else’s wedding could’ve been.”

“Italy was just really romantic and classic,” Kardashian picks up. “I felt like I had so much anxiety because it’s such a vulnerable moment that you’re sharing.”

Barker recalls how the feeling of marrying the love of his life set in before the ceremony.

“We provided the feeling and the vibe and then really trusted Dominico to carry it out,” Kardashian said. “We wanted it to feel authentic.”

Barker worried that he wouldn’t be able to say his vows without crying. The special will show more private and personal moments from the family events.

The couple’s unofficial Vegas wedding took place at a chapel April 3, 2022, followed by the intimate legal courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara on May 15, 2022. The big day in Italy was May 22, 2022.