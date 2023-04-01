Here’s What’s New on Hulu in April 2023

The month of April for Hulu is jam-packed with TV and film goodies, from Adam Sandler’s 1999 comedy “Big Daddy” to Fox’s hit sitcom “New Girl.”

On top of Hulu’s rollout of a new interface, it’s also adding some major film and TV titles to its platform. Some of the highlights that set off the first day of April include “American Psycho,” “Shrek” and its sequel “Shrek 2,” plus the Tim Story-directed “Think Like a Man.”

Anime series will be all the rage on Hulu with the dubbed version of the new popular series “Chainsaw Man” arriving, along with “Spy x Family” and “Black Clover.” If you’re looking for something a little bit more kid-friendly, the family can al enjoy “Despicable Me” and “Despicable 2,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days” and “Nanny McPhee.” For the lovers and heartless romantics, “Dear John” and “Date Night” will be there to pull on your heartstrings or give you some laughs.

Hulu also has some premieres dropping. Season 3 of “Dave” will air April 5, “Tiny Little Things” comes April 7 and “Dear Mama,” a docuseries centered on late rapper Tupac Shakur and his mother Assata Shakur, will be available on the streamer April 22.

Here’s everything that will be available to watch on Hulu in April 2023.

Available April 1

“Black Clover” (subbed and dubbed)

“Dr. Stone”

“Log Horizon” Season 1 (subbed and dubbed)

“Overlord” Season 2 (subbed and dubbed)

“That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 1 (subbed and dubbed)

“Toriko” Season 1 (dubbed)

“Adam”

“American Psycho”

“Baby Mama”

“Bachelorette”

“Because Of Winn-Dixie”

“Bend It Like Beckham”

“Beverly Hills Ninja”

“Big Daddy”

“Blackthorn”

“Courage Under Fire”

“Date Night”

“Dear John”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 2”

“The Diary Of A Teenage Girl”

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days”

“Dredd”

“Elysium”

“Everybody Loves Somebody”

“The Fan”

“Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer”

“Father Of The Bride”

“Father Of The Bride Part II”

“The Forgotten”

“Glee the 3D Concert Movie”

“Haywire”

“High Fidelity”

“Hitman: Agent 47”

“The Interview”

“Joe Somebody”

“John Tucker Must Die”

“The Lady In The Van”

“Lincoln”

“Made In America”

“Made Of Honor”

“Mission To Mars”

“Moulin Rouge”

“Mr. Popper’s Penguins”

“Nanny McPhee”

“Nanny McPhee Returns”

“The Negotiator”

“Once”

“Prom Night”

“Revenge of the Nerds”

“Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise”

“Righteous Kil”

“Rise of the Planet of the Apes” (2011)

“Runaway Jury”

“Second Act”

“The Secret Life Of Bees”

“Shrek”

“Shrek 2”

“Think Like A Man”

“Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie”

“To The Wonder”

“We Own The Night”

Available April 2

“Chainsaw Man: Season 1 (dubbed)

Available April 3

“Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields”

Available April 4

“Escape From Planet Earth”

Available April 5

“The Good Mothers”

“The Pope: Answers”

“Reginald the Vampire” Season 1

“Area21 Live on Planet Earth”

Available April 6

“Dave” Season 3

Spy x Family: Season 1, Part 2 (dubbed)

“The Last Stand”

Available April 7

Tiny Beautiful Things”

“The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla”

“Beast of Burden”

“The Honeymoon”

“Medieval”

“Mr. Right”

“The Program”

Available April 8

“13 Assassins”

Jesus Camp”

“The Queen Of Versailles”

Available April 9

“War with Grandpa”

Available April 10

“Blood Money”

“Ice Road Truckers” Season 3

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion

“The Weekend”

Available April 11

“Am I Being Unreasonable?”

Available April 12

34th GLAAD Media Awards Special Premiere

Available April 13

“Single Drunk Female” Season 2

“Door Mouse”

“Flux Gourmet”

Available April 14

“The Offering”

“Section 8”

“She Will”

Available April 15

“Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash”

“Denis Ultimate Mishmash”

“Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash”

“KidCity Ultimate Mishmash”

“KONOSUBA” (subbed and dubbed)

“LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash

“Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash”

“Mob Psycho 100: Complete” (subbed and dubbed)

“One Piece” (dubbed)

“Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun” (subbed and dubbed)

“Main Street”

“Serious Moonlight”

“Woman Thou Art Loosed”

“Zero Days”

Available April 17

“New Girl”

Available April 18

“The Quake”

Available April 19

“Algiers, America”

Available April 20

“Quasi”

“Joyride”

Available April 21

“Love Me”

“Poker Face”

Available April 22

“Dear Mama”

“Secrets of the Elephants”

Available April 26

“Saint X “

Available April 27

“There There”

Available April 28