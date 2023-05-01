Writers strike WGA TV

A writers' strike will definitely shake up the entertainment industry, but in different ways than the one in 2007. (Getty, Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

How Will a Writers’ Strike Reshape TV? | Analysis

by | May 1, 2023 @ 10:54 AM

Amid cost-cutting, the flexibility of streaming and the lessons learned during the pandemic, the industry doesn’t work the way it did 15 years ago

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO now and get a 60% discount.

As the clock is ticking for the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to reach an agreement in contract negotiations before Monday’s expiration, a recent WGA advisory memo and former television network executives give a glimpse of how the TV landscape will be reshaped by a writers’ strike.

Become a member to read more.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?

HUSSLUP Launches Desktop App Aimed at Improved Creative Professional Networking
Hollywood Writers Strike

With a Strike Deadline Hours Away, the Writers Guild and Studios Remain Far Apart
super-mario-bros

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Pushes April Monthly Box Office Total to Pre-Pandemic Levels of Nearly $900 Million
Bluesky Social is attracting social media users.

Why Bluesky Is the New Hotness | PRO Insight
The Tobey Maguire version of Spider-Man is coming to Disney+.

Spider-Man Will Help Disney+ Spin a Web That Captures Streaming Customers | Charts
Tupac Shakur in Dear Mama (Credit: FX)

FX’s ‘Dear Mama’ Scores Most-Watched Unscripted Premiere in Network’s History
james corden cbs finale ratings

‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Finale Viewership Up 77%, Largest Audience Since 2021
Writers struck over emerging tech issues in 2008. Could they strike again in 2023?

Writers Are Anonymous in Hollywood – but Tech Could Change That | PRO Insight