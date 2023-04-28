Writers struck over emerging tech issues in 2008. Could they do it again in 2023?

Writers struck over emerging tech issues in 2008. Could they do it again in 2023? (Photo by Getty Images)

Writers Are Anonymous in Hollywood – but Tech Could Change That | PRO Insight

by | April 28, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

Smart contracts could connect fans with creators more fairly, effectively and efficiently, writes Daril Fannin, a screenwriter and Kino CEO

The Writers Guild has officially authorized a strike, with 97.9% of members voting in favor. In ongoing negotiations that might yet avert a work stoppage, they’re demanding a change in business practices in Hollywood to allow for more fair and equitable compensation and more supportive working conditions. 

The conflict between writers and studios is an opportunity for creators to retool their entire relationship with audiences. There are technologies that can connect fans directly to writers and creators, enabling a more equitable revenue share between them. Marketplace examples like Patreon have shown that just by creating a direct connection, a handful of creators can make six or seven figures and many more can earn a steady flow of income. 

Daril Fannin

Daril Fannin is the co-founder and CEO of KINO. He is an executive producer, writer and army veteran. Fannin has created, sold and produced multiple multi-million dollar film and TV projects with A-list talent such as Matt Damon, Peter Berg and Jimmy Kimmel.

