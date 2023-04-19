WGA Hollywood Writers Strike

The Hollywood Sign (formerly known as the Hollywoodland Sign) is a landmark and American cultural icon located in Los Angeles, California. It is situated on Mount Lee in the Hollywood Hills area of the Santa Monica Mountains. The sign overlooks the Hollywood district of Los Angeles.

Hollywood on Strike? Here’s What the Writers Are Fighting For

by | April 19, 2023 @ 6:15 AM

The Writers Guild argues that the shift to streaming has created many problems for its members and that drastic changes are needed

Over 9,000 writers in Hollywood have voted to authorize the Writers Guild of America to order a strike that would be the entertainment industry’s first in 16 years, showing a united front as they demand significant changes to how they are paid in the streaming era.

“Over the past decade, while our employers have increased their profits by tens of billions, they have embraced business practices that have slashed our compensation and residuals and undermined our working conditions,” the WGA said in a memo sent to members this week. “The survival of writing as a profession is at stake in this negotiation.”

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

