union legal ai series

TheWrap series: How Hollywood guilds are trying to protect its members from AI.

How Hollywood’s Guilds Are Preparing for the Dangers – and Benefits – of AI

by | March 29, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

”We believe that if done right, AI can expand opportunities rather than take them away,“ SAG-AFTRA’s executive director tells TheWrap

As artificial intelligence reshapes Hollywood’s creative processes in the coming years, the course that such nascent technology takes will be shaped by the industry’s labor guilds, some of which are already taking measures to ensure that their members don’t find themselves being exploited in a future where entire performances and possibly even scripts are crafted for billions to watch worldwide without any direct human input.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

