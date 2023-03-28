Napster creator Shawn Fanning leaves a courthouse in San Francisco in 2001.

Napster creator Shawn Fanning leaves a courthouse in San Francisco in 2001. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Newsmakers)

Faced With the AI Revolution, the Entertainment Industry Can’t Pull a Napster | PRO Insight

by | March 28, 2023 @ 10:37 AM

Lawsuits won’t stop change from coming, so it’s better to learn everything we can about new technology

Google Bard, the ubiquitous search engine’s answer to Microsoft’s breakout Bing Chat, was recently asked what it thinks generative AI is good at. Its verbatim answer, “tasks that require creativity,” isn’t particularly music to the ears of artists and others in the entertainment industry. 

Bard specifically self-identified its top skill sets to be “creating art and music, writing stories and poetry, designing products and services, generating new ideas.” In other words, AI has its sights directly on our creative community across all of its sectors and directly threatens demand for our works and our jobs. Case in point writers and authors. OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT and powers Bing Chat, just published a study that concludes that writers are 100% exposed to AI dislocation.

Become a member to read more.

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy is a WrapPRO contributor writing about the intersection between tech and entertainment/media. He's chairman of Creative Media (https://creativemedia.biz/), a boutique media, entertainment and tech business advisory and legal services firm. His monthly “Fearless Media” newsletter (https://fearlessmedia.substack.com/) covers the future of entertainment, media and tech; and his weekly “AI & NFT Legal Update” newsletter (https://ainftlegalupdate.substack.com/) covers the AI and Web3/NFT ecosystems. You can also listen to his “Fearless Media” podcast (https://fearlessmediapodcast.buzzsprout.com/) and follow him on Twitter @pcsathy.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?

RIP Logo? Inside the Slow Death of Paramount’s LGBTQ Brand
Keanu Reeves John Wick 4 Lionsgate Joe Drake

Lionsgate Film Chief Talks ‘Master Plan’ for ‘John Wick’: ‘We Made It an Absolute Priority to Expand the World’
Sophie Nélisse in "Yellowjackets" Season 2 premiere episode

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Up 40% From Season 1 Finale on Showtime
Phil Dunster plays Jamie Tartt in "Ted Lasso."

Can Apple TV+ and Hulu Break Netflix’s Hold on Viewers? ‘Believe’ It | Charts
Could a broader release have helped Apple TV+ movies like "Emancipation"?

Why Apple Would Spend Billions on Wide Theatrical Movie Releases | Charts
AI Hollywood

AI and the Rise of the Machines: Is Hollywood About to Be Overrun by Robots?
John Wick Chapter 4

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Shoots Up Box Office With $73.5 Million Opening
John Wick Chapter 4

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Conquers Box Office With $70 Million-Plus Opening