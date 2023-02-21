An AI rendition of a "lore machine"

An AI rendition of a "lore machine"

Lore Machine Wants to Use AI to Unlock the Value in Hollywood’s Vaults | PRO Insight

by | February 21, 2023 @ 2:32 PM

As publishers and other creators seek payments for the value chatbots extract from them, one Los Angeles startup points the way for artists getting paid

The issue of AI scraping copyrighted works to train language models is heating up, with Dow Jones and CNN starting to talk about charging companies like OpenAI when their chatbots lap up their work. Is this infringement, with the resulting AI a derivative work that requires licensing? Or is it instead a fair use that requires no payment, because arguably the copying is “de minimis” and the AI generates something transformational (which is the relevant copyright test)? 

Either way, artists, creators and publishers justifiably feel threatened from both an economic and a moral standpoint. The economic threat is clear: Their creative livelihoods are in the crosshairs. 

Peter Csathy

Peter Csathy is a WrapPRO contributor writing about the intersection between tech and entertainment/media. He's chairman of Creative Media (https://creativemedia.biz/), a boutique media, entertainment and tech business advisory and legal services firm. His monthly “Fearless Media” newsletter (https://www.getrevue.co/profile/pcsathyweekly) covers the future of entertainment, media and tech; and his weekly “NFT Legal Update” newsletter (https://www.nftlegalupdate.com/) covers Web3 and the NFT ecosystem. You can follow him on Twitter @pcsathy.

