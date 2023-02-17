A robot gaslighting a human, by Dall-E

A robot gaslighting a human, by Dall-E

The Wacky, Unhinged Bing Chatbot Is Still Good for Microsoft’s Business | PRO Insight

by | February 17, 2023 @ 4:04 PM

If the new search enhancement gaslights you, you might like it even more

Screenshots of a maniacal, unhinged Bing chatbot have flooded the internet this week, showing the bot condescendinggaslighting and trying to steal husbands. The images, portraying the worst of Bing’s behavior, might seem troubling for Microsoft, whose business is built on trust (search) and reliability (enterprise software). But in reality, the company is celebrating. 

Even in its weirdest moments, Bing’s chatbot has brought new relevance to Microsoft and its search division. Its previously-flatlining Bing app almost surpassed Google in downloads last Saturday, and search interest in Bing is spiking. The astonishing screenshots — as long as they stay within reasonable bounds — will likely bolster the surge. They’re great marketing.

Become a member to read more.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez

Rom-Coms Are Back – Along With the Stars That Defined the Genre | Charts
blake-sabatinelli-owav

Atmosphere CEO Blake Sabatinelli’s Advice for a Thriving Career: ‘Raise Your Hand’
Lionsgate stock rises box office

Wall Street Bets Big on Lionsgate’s Box Office | Analysis
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in "Your Place Or Mine" (Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘Your Place or Mine’ Wins Viewer’s Hearts and Tops Most-Streamed Movies List | Chart
WInnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Could Bring a Wave of Public Domain Horror to Theaters
disney ron desantis getty images

Why Disney Ceded Control of Its Florida Empire to Gov. Ron DeSantis (Exclusive)
howard bragman dead memorial getty images

Howard Bragman Remembered: A Personal View of the Crisis PR Trailblazer | PRO Insight
ant-man-and-the-wasp-quantumania-paul-rudd-kathryn-newton

Why ‘Ant-Man 3’ Should – and Must – Do Better at the Box Office Than Past ‘Ant-Man’ Films