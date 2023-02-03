A rocket lifting off from a laptop

A rocket lifting off from a laptop (Dall-E)

The Big Tech Rebound Is Underway | PRO Insight

by | February 3, 2023 @ 2:00 PM

A moderating Fed, better cost management and low expectations presage a resurgence from the bottom for the industry

Big Tech’s disaster scenario just played out, and now the bounce back is beginning. Inflation is moderating, the Federal Reserve is relaxing, cost discipline is back and expectations are so low they’re getting easy to beat. Suddenly, the tech giants have momentum again.

Already this year, Meta stock is up 52%, Amazon is up 22%, Alphabet is up 18%, Apple is up 24% and Microsoft is up 8%. Most are healthily beating the S&P 500 — Microsoft was until a recent drop — even with some muted earnings reports this week. As tech analyst Dan Ives put it in a DM Thursday, “Huge rebound underway.”

Become a member to read more.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

ESPN to Relaunch ‘Sports Reporters’ Exclusively on YouTube
cbs-ratings-ghosts-so-help-me-todd

Ratings: ‘Ghosts’ and ‘So Help Me Todd’ Propel CBS to Largest Thursday Audience This Season
The Batman 2022

Why It’s So Important for DC’s New Regime to Get Its Reboot Right | Charts
amazon prime video jeff bezos lord of the rings of power

Amazon’s Prime Bundles Targeted in FTC Antitrust Push (Report)
amazon

Alphabet and Amazon Stocks Tumble, Apple Stagnates After Earnings Reveal Signs of Economic Slowdown
Netflix Co-Ceos

Netflix Touts the Co-CEO Model – But Are 2 Heads Truly Better Than One?
Amazon Lord of the Rings Rings of Power Viewership

Amazon Beats Q4 Projections With $149 Billion in Revenue Despite Profit Drop
Paathan-shah-rukh-khan

India’s Tom Cruise Shah Rukh Khan May Have Just Saved Bollywood With His Blockbuster ‘Pathaan’
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill in "You People"

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Battle ‘Teen Wolf’ for Most-Streamed Movie Bragging Rights | Chart
Google

A Tale of Two YouTubes: Ads Down, Subs Showing ‘Momentum’ as Alphabet Revenue Stalls
iphone-apple-earnings

Apple Misses Wall Street Expectations on Revenue, Posts First Year-Over-Year Decline Since 2019