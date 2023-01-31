Ghostly workers

A rendering of ghosts at desks, by Dall-E

‘Ghosted': Twitter’s Advertisers Are Struggling to Be Heard | PRO Insight

January 31, 2023

Buyers may be trickling back, but the sales operation is faring badly

When Elon Musk trimmed Twitter’s 7,500-person workforce to 2,300, most tech executives took note. If Musk could keep the service running with one-third of the staff, they could probably trim generously as well. Quietly and not so quietly, these leaders spoke encouragingly of Twitter’s post-layoff performance. They even coined a term for the ousted employees: “Surplus Elites.”

But while Twitter’s service has held up well, its revenue operation is in crisis. Laid-off sales reps have disappeared on their advertisers — ”ghosted,” as one put it — leading many to pull spending or pause completely. In the fourth quarter, Twitter felt the drawback. Its revenue dropped 35% over the previous year. Even with some signs of a rebound from the depths — the number of advertisers actually increased in the fourth quarter, according to MediaRadar data — given its current staffing levels, the company’s struggles appear likely to continue.

