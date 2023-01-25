elon musk twitter

Twitter Is Actually Bringing Back Advertisers, New Data Show

by | January 25, 2023 @ 10:00 AM

A new report shows the number of brands spending on the service rose in the fourth quarter of 2022

Rocked by controversies after Elon Musk took over in October, Twitter saw advertisers flee for weeks on end. New data suggests that the effect was temporary, with Twitter having managed to grow its advertiser roster to 3,700 in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 3,000 in the third quarter, according to an ad intelligence firm’s report released Wednesday.

MediaRadar sampled more than 15,000 U.S. companies and concluded that “the number of advertisers on Twitter stabilized after a drop-off following news of Musk’s takeover,” the company said. Twitter averaged 3,330 U.S. advertisers per month on average in the first quarter; 3,740 in the second; 3,000 in the third; and 3,700 in the last three months of the year.

Slav Kandyba

